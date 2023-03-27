Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

27 March 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 27.

EVENTS

1965 – The Titanium Magnesium Plant is put onstream in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

1992– Kazakhstan and Syria sign the Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations.

2002 – The Dog Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan is founded.

2006 – The Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan opens in Astana city. On December 31 Belgium recognized the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan.

2007 – The National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is founded.

2010 – The memorial plaque in memory of well-known Kazakh actress Sabira Maikanova unveils in Almaty.

2013 – Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to perform routine heart transplant graft.

2014 – Kazakhstan becomes the first CIS country to host the Congress of the Union of European Football Associations.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Best Asia Popular Singer prize at the 24th China Top Music Awards.

2017 – Three Kazakhstani ethnic theatres are given the title of academic theatres.

2018 – Kazakhstan and Barbados exchange diplomatic notes on establishing diplomatic relations.

2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Canada jointly with the Association of Kazakhstanis in Toronto for the first time officially celebrate Nauryz Meiramy.


