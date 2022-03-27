Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 27.

    EVENTS

    1965 – The Titanium Magnesium Plant is put onstream in Ust-Kamenogorsk city.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Syria sign the Protocol on establishing diplomatic relations.

    2002 – The Dog Training Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2006 – The Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan opens in Astana city. On December 31 Belgium recognized the state sovereignty of Kazakhstan.

    2007 – The National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2010 – The memorial plaque in memory of well-known Kazakh actress Sabira Maikanova unveils in Almaty.

    2013 – Kazakhstan is the first Central Asian country to perform routine heart transplant graft.

    2014 – Kazakhstan becomes the first CIS country to host the Congress of the Union of European Football Associations.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded the Best Asia Popular Singer prize at the 24th China Top Music Awards.

    2017 – Three Kazakhstani ethnic theatres are given the tile of academic theatres.

    2018 – Kazakhstan and Barbados exchange diplomatic notes on establishing diplomatic relations.

    2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Canada jointly with the Association of Kazakhstanis in Toronto for the first time officially celebrated Nauryz Meiramy.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events