    March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    27 March 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 27.

    EVENTS


    1965 – The Ust Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Works is pit on-stream.

    1992 – Kazakhstan and Syria sign the Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2002 – The dog training centre at the Kazakh Interior Ministry is established.

    2006 – The Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan is opened in Astana.

    2007 – The National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is founded.

    2013 – Kazakhstan becomes the first in Central Asia to perform heart transplants.

    2014 – Kazakhstan is the first intra-CIS to host UEFA regular congress.

    2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded China Top Music Awards as the Most Popular Asian Singer.

    2018 – Kazakhstan and Barbados exchange diplomatic notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

    2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Canada jointly with the association of Kazakhstanis in Toronto for the first time celebrate Nauryz Meiramy.


    History of Kazakhstan
