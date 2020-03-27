March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 27.

EVENTS





1965 – The Ust Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Works is pit on-stream.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Syria sign the Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2002 – The dog training centre at the Kazakh Interior Ministry is established.

2006 – The Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan is opened in Astana.

2007 – The National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is founded.

2013 – Kazakhstan becomes the first in Central Asia to perform heart transplants.

2014 – Kazakhstan is the first intra-CIS to host UEFA regular congress.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded China Top Music Awards as the Most Popular Asian Singer.

2018 – Kazakhstan and Barbados exchange diplomatic notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Canada jointly with the association of Kazakhstanis in Toronto for the first time celebrate Nauryz Meiramy.



