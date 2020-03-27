Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 March 2020, 07:00
March 27. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 27th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 27.

EVENTS


1965 – The Ust Kamenogorsk Titanium-Magnesium Works is pit on-stream.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Syria sign the Protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2002 – The dog training centre at the Kazakh Interior Ministry is established.

2006 – The Embassy of Belgium in Kazakhstan is opened in Astana.

2007 – The National Space Agency of Kazakhstan is founded.

2013 – Kazakhstan becomes the first in Central Asia to perform heart transplants.

2014 – Kazakhstan is the first intra-CIS to host UEFA regular congress.

2017 – Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen is awarded China Top Music Awards as the Most Popular Asian Singer.

2018 – Kazakhstan and Barbados exchange diplomatic notes on establishment of diplomatic relations.

2019 – The Kazakh Embassy in Canada jointly with the association of Kazakhstanis in Toronto for the first time celebrate Nauryz Meiramy.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev