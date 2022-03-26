March 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of March.

- prominent Kazakh akyn, singer, composer, merited worker of art of Kazahstan.

He was born in Shielinsk district, Kyzylorda region. His songs Tolkyn, Nartai sazy, Akhau, zhalgan, Nartaidyn ani, and others were included in the golden fund of Kazakh folk songs.

Kyzylorda region's Kazakh Drama Theatre bears the name of Nartai Bekezhanov. There is the Bekezhanov village in Shielinsk district, Kyzylorda region.

Anuarbek Baizhanbayev (1923-1989) - presenter on the State Committee of the Kazakh SSR on television and radio broadcasting, people's artist of the Kazakh SSR.

He was a WW2 veteran. Between 1939 and 1941 he studied at the Communist Journalism Institute. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

In 1944 he worked on the Kazakh radio. Between 1958 and 1961 he was a presenter on Kazakh television, senior presenter.

Sarsenbai Yessegenov (1963) - member of the Council of Senators under the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Guryev region, he graduated from the Guryev Pedagogical Institute, Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Sergei Khoroshun (1966) - Deputy Head of Staff of the Kazakh President.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute.

In 2006 and 2019 he acted as First Deputy Mayor of Astana city.

He took up his current post in February 2019.

Salimgerei Bekbergenov (1966) - Deputy Governor of Aktobe region.

Born in Astrakhan region, he graduated from the Kazakh State Architecture and Civil Engineering Academy.

He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.

Yerlan Aldazhumanov (1966) - member of the High Command of the Committee of National Security of Kazahstan, Major-General.

Born in Semipalatinsk city, East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Dzerzhinsky Higher Border Command School.

Darkhan Satybaldy (1974) - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Uzbekistan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Seifullin Akmola Agricultural Institute, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University.

Between 2015 and 2017 he served as First Deputy Governor of South Kazakhstan region. In 2018 and 2019 he was Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Standing Committee on Social and Cultural Development and Science.

He took up his current post in March 2019.