March 26. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 26th of March.

Well-known akyn, singer, composer and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Nartai BEKEZHANOV (1890-1954)was born in Kyzylorda region. He wrote a collection of poems and composed many songs. He gave concerts to soldiers during the WWII to support and encourage them. He went down in history as one of the greatest performers of the Kazakh songs. A drama theater in Kyzylorda region was named after him.

Radio and TV host and People's Artist of the Kazakh SSR Anuarbek BAIZHANBAYEV was born in 1923 and passed away in 1989. After returning from the World War II, Baizhanbayev graduated from the Institute of Communist Journalism in Almaty and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Since 1944 he began working for the Kazakh Radio. In 1958-1961 he was a TV host.



Adviser to the Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan Sarsenbai YENSEGENOV was born in 1963 in the Guryev Oblast. During his professional career he held many notable posts in the regional administration of Atyrau region. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in December 2008. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.

Deputy Head of the Department of Presidential Affairs Sergei KHOROSHUN was born in 1966 in North Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering and Construction Institute. He took up his recent post in February 2019.

Representative of High Command of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, major general Yerlan ALDAZHUMANOV was born in 1966 in East Kazakhstan region. He dedicated his military career to serving for the Frontier Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the National Security Committee.



Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan Darkhan SATYBALDY was born in 1974 in South Kazakhstan region. He is a graduate of the Seifullin Akmola Agricultural Institute and the Kazakh Humanitarian and Law University. Prior to assuming the role of the Kazakh Ambassador in Uzbekistan in March 2019, Mr. Satybaldy was the deputy of the Kazakh Senate.

