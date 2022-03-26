March 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 26.

EVENTS

1937 – The 10th Extraordinary Congress of the Kazakh Council takes place. The new Constitution of the Kazakh SSR was adopted there.

1936 – The Almaty bridge structures plant is founded.

1993 – The Inter-State Agreement on the problems of the Aral Sea is signed in Kyzylorda city.

2011 – The international music project, The Silence of the Great Steppes cantata, is premiered in Almaty.

2012 – The South Kazakhstan akimat suggests including six rural settlements to the list of monocities.

2016 – The Asfendiyarov Kazakh Medical University and The Duke University sign the memorandum on strategic partnership in Almaty city.

2018 – Aiman Musakhadzhayeva, the people’s artist of Kazakhstan, rector of the Kazakh National University of Art, is awarded the Order of Merit of the Italian Republic by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

2018 – Qazaqstan national TV channel presents Tar Zaman TV drama.

2019 – The film crew of one of the major TV channels of South Korea Korean Broadcasting System makes the TV show about Kazakhstan, featuring the main attractions of the cities of Astana and Almaty as well as the Burabay resort.