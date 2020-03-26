March 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 26th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 26.

EVENTS

1993 - Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan ink the Agreement on joint activities in addressing the Aral Sea and the zone around the Sea crisis, improving the environment, and enduring the social and economic development of the Aral Sea region.

2011 - The premiere of The Silent Steppe Cantata Project is held in Almaty. The project was presented in three languages - Kazakh, Russian and English by composer Anne LeBaron, tenor Timur Bekbossunov, and filmmaker Sandra Powers.

2015 - Students and leaders of foreign student organizations of Kazakhstan in London sign a declaration (UK, USA, China, Switzerland) to merge into a new organization «KazAlliance» under the auspices of the National Movement «Kazakhstan-2050».

2016 - The Asfendiyarov Kazakh National Medical University and Duke University (U.S.) sign the Memorandum of Understanding on the establishment of strategic partnership.