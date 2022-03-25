March 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of March.

NAMES

Nymet Nurmakov (1985-1937) is the statesman and public figure.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Omsk Teachers' Seminary.





Karshymbai Akhmediyarov (1946-2010) is the renowned dombra player and People's Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Almaty Conservatory.





Yergali Sagat (1949-2020) is the well-known journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.





Alikhan Baimenov (1959) is the stateman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

Since 2014 has been serving as the chairman of the managing committee of the regional hub in the sphere of public service.





Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance and Credit, International Business School.

Has been acting since May 2020.



