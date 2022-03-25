Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 25. Today's Birthdays

    25 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of March.

    NAMES

    Nymet Nurmakov (1985-1937) is the statesman and public figure.

    Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Omsk Teachers' Seminary.


    Karshymbai Akhmediyarov (1946-2010) is the renowned dombra player and People's Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Almaty Conservatory.


    Yergali Sagat (1949-2020) is the well-known journalist.

    Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.


    Alikhan Baimenov (1959) is the stateman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Dzhezkazgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

    Since 2014 has been serving as the chairman of the managing committee of the regional hub in the sphere of public service.


    Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance and Credit, International Business School.

    Has been acting since May 2020.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    3 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    4 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    5 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary