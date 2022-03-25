Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 25. Today's Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
25 March 2022, 08:00
March 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of March.

NAMES

photo

Nymet Nurmakov (1985-1937) is the statesman and public figure.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Omsk Teachers' Seminary.

photo


Karshymbai Akhmediyarov (1946-2010) is the renowned dombra player and People's Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Born in Atyrau region is the graduate of the Almaty Conservatory.

photo


Yergali Sagat (1949-2020) is the well-known journalist.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

photo


Alikhan Baimenov (1959) is the stateman and public figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhezkazgan region is the graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute.

Since 2014 has been serving as the chairman of the managing committee of the regional hub in the sphere of public service.

photo


Yerulan Zhamaubayev is the Finance Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Alma-Ata region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance and Credit, International Business School.

Has been acting since May 2020.


Birthdays  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Kazakhstan’s water resources sector to lack 800 workers by 2029
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022
Record 3,506 people stranded on Japan mountains in 2022