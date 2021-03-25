March 25. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 25th of March.

NAMES

Statesman and public figure(1895-1937) was born in Karaganda region. He was a graduate of the Omsk Teachers’ Seminary. Nurmakov played an important role in the history of Kazakhstan. He was the one who initiated the transfer of the capital from Orenburg to Kyzylorda and then to Almaty, held many responsible posts, initiated the switch to the Kazakh language. At the age of 42 he was arrested and gunned down by the Soviet authorities. Nygmet Nurmakov was rehabilitated posthumously in 1950s.

Renowned dombra player and People’s Artist of the Republic of Kazakhstan

(1946-2010)was born in Atyrau region. He was a graduate of the Almaty Conservatory. He toured Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Cuba, Finland, France, Italy, China, Japan and many other countries as part of the orchestra of national musical instruments. He was granted the title of the Honored Artist of the Kazakh SSR in 1981.

Prominent journalist(1949-2020) was born in Zhambyl region. He was a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Throughout his career, he worked for such newspapers as Leninshil zhas and Almaty akshamy. From 1992 through 2005 he was the editor-in-chief of Almaty akshamy newspaper.

Kazakhstani statesman and public figurewas born in 1959. Native of Dzhezkazgan region, he is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute. He served as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Chairman of the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, Deputy of the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament of the third convocation, Chairman of the Ak Zhol Democratic Party, etc. He has been the Chairman of the Managing Committee of the regional hub in the sphere of civil service since 2014.

Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1974 in Almaty region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Finance and Credit and the International Business School under the Ryskulov Kazakh Economic University. Throughout his professional career he worked for the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, JSC Zhilstroisberbank, and the Presidential Administration. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2020.

Vice Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resourceswas born in 1979 in Zhambyl region. He graduated from the Dulati Taraz State University and the Kazakh University of Humanities and Law. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2019 he was the Chairman of the Ecological Regulation and Control Committee of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan.