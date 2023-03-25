Go to the main site
    March 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    25 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 25.

    1992– Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Philippines exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1993–Kazakhstan becomes a member country of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

    2014– Kazakh and U.S. Presidents – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Barack Obama – make a joint statement on cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and strengthening nuclear security.

    2015– Almaty hosts the International Colloquium «Roads of UNESCO: World. Art. Youth» devoted to the 70th anniversary of UNESCO and 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's first UNESCO club.

    2017– A delegation of Kazakhstan participates for the first time in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2017) held on Langkawi island, Malaysia.

    2021– Student of Nazarbayev Intellectual School Rakhim Baimurzin becomes a winner of the XXXIII Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad and XX International Silk Road Olympiad. The olympiads bring together school students from China, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan etc.

    2022– World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen receives EMIGALA Fashion Awards in Dubai.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
