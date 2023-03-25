Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 March 2023, 07:00
March 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 25.

1992– Kazakhstan and the Republic of the Philippines exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993–Kazakhstan becomes a member country of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

2014– Kazakh and U.S. Presidents – Nursultan Nazarbayev and Barack Obama – make a joint statement on cooperation in nuclear non-proliferation and strengthening nuclear security.

2015– Almaty hosts the International Colloquium «Roads of UNESCO: World. Art. Youth» devoted to the 70th anniversary of UNESCO and 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's first UNESCO club.

2017– A delegation of Kazakhstan participates for the first time in the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2017) held on Langkawi island, Malaysia.

2021– Student of Nazarbayev Intellectual School Rakhim Baimurzin becomes a winner of the XXXIII Asian Pacific Mathematics Olympiad and XX International Silk Road Olympiad. The olympiads bring together school students from China, Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan etc.

2022– World-famous Kazakh singer Dimash Kudaibergen receives EMIGALA Fashion Awards in Dubai.


History of Kazakhstan    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
April 11. Today's Birthdays
April 11. Today's Birthdays
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
April 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
East coast areas hit by typhoon-class strong winds, wildfires in S Korea
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
Kazakhstan to transport 125,000 tons of oil to Azerbaijan this April
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants
PM Smailov criticizes management and owners of thermal power plants