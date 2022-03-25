March 25. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 25th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 25.

DATES

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and Transatlantic Slave Trade is marked on March 25 offering the opportunity to honor and remember those who suffered and died at the hands of the brutal slavery system. It is also a time to raise awareness about the dangers of racism, prejudice, and slavery that happen and have happened all over the world.

The International Day of Solidarity with Detained and Missing Staff Members is marked each year on March 25 the day of the abduction of Alec Collett, a former journalist who was working for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

EVENTS

1992 - Kazakhstan and the Philippines exchange notes establishing diplomatic relations.

1993 - Kazakhstan joins the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

2012 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev arrives in South Korea for a working visit to take part in the second Global Nuclear Security Summit. During the event, Nazarbayev put forward the initiatives of adopting the Treaty on the Global Non-Proliferation and Elimination of Nuclear Weapons as well as to conclude the Universal Declaration on the Achievement of a Nuclear-Free World.

2014 - Former Presidents of Kazakhstan and USA Nursultan Nazarbayev and Barak Obama make a joint statement on cooperation in the field of the non-proliferation and stregthening of nuclear security.

2015 - The International Colloquium «Roads of UNESCO: World. Art. Youth» devoted to the 70th anniversary of UNESCO and 10th anniversary of Kazakhstan's first UNESCO club is held.

2017 - The Kazakh delegation for the first time takes part in International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017 on the island of Langkawi, Malaysia.