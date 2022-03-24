March 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of March.

NAMES

- poet-writer, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He worked in the editorial offices of newspapers, magazines, radio, and as an editor at the Zhazushy publishing house. Niyazbekov authored eight poetry collections, and four novels.

He translated the poems by Maya Rumyantseva, Anatoly Chepurov, and so on into the Kazakh language.

- Deputy of the Senate of Parliament of Kazakhstan, member of the Committee on Economic Policy, Innovation Development, and Entrepreneurship.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

Between 2007 and 2008, he acted as the first deputy mayor of Astana city. In 2008 and 2014 he was Vice President of JSC National Company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. From 2014 to 2017 he acted as governor of North Kazakhstan region.

He took up his current post in 2017.

- Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, Secretary of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, Judicial System, and Law Enforcement Agencies.

Born in Dzhambulsk region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

He was appointed to his recent post in 2019.

- Director of the Institute of Parliamentarism of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Karaganda State University.

He took up his current post in February 2021.

- Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, member of the Committee on International Relations, Defense, and Security.

Born in Dzhambyl city, he graduated from the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Between 2017 and 2019 he served as Attorney General.

He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.