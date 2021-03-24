March 24. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 24th of March.





NAMES

Rafael Niyazbekov (Akedil) (1943) is the poet, writer, member of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan.

Born in Zhambyl region is a graduate of the KazGU (today's Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Throughout his life worked at newspapers, journals, radio, Zhazushy publishing house. Translated poetry of Russian poets into Kazakh.









Yerik Sultanov (1956) is a deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, secretary of the economic policy, innovation development and entrepreneurship committee.

Born in North Kazakhstan is a graduate of the Karaganda Polytechnic Institute, Serikbayev East Kazakhstan State Technical University.

Has been acting since 2017.

Kanatbek Safinov (1962) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, secretary of the constitutional legislation, legal system and law-enforcement bodies.

Born in Dzhambul region is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University (today’s Al Farabi Kazakh National University).

Has been appointed to the post in 2019.









Mansurkhan Makhambetov (1965) is the director of the parliamentarism institute of Kazakhstan.

Born in South Kazakhstan region is a graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been acting since February 2021.

















Kairat Kozhamzharov (1965) is the deputy of the Kazakh Senate, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in Dzhambul is a graduate of the Zhdanov Leningrad State University.

Has been serving since March 2019.



