March 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Kudrenok Tatyana
24 March 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 24.

DATES

World Tuberculosis Day is marked on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of tuberculosis. It marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes the disease.

EVENTS

1976 - The construction of the Shulbinsk HPP situated 70km away from the city of Semey starts.

1992– The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cuba establish diplomatic relations.

2006 – 170 books about the history of Caucasian peoples starting from the 10th century are donated to the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Astana.

2014- The Kazakh telecommunication satellite KazSat-3 constructed to provide communication services, TV broadcasting and high-speed Internet access is delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2020 - The Abai State Prize in the field of literature and art is instituted to honor the nationals of Kazakhstan and foreign citizens for creating outstanding literary pieces in the field of literature and arts.

2020- Kazakhstani singer Danelya Tuleshova is ranked first in the music challenge by the UNSECO Clubs of Kazakhstan.

2022 – Unique technologies of Kazakhstani developers used in solar energy, food security and medicine are showcased at Kazakhstan’s pavilion at Dubai EXPO 2020.


