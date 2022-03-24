March 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 24.

DATES

World Tuberculosis (TB) Day is observed on March 24 to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social and economic consequences of TB, and to step up efforts to end the global TB epidemic. The date marks the day in 1882 when Dr Robert Koch announced that he had discovered the bacterium that causes TB, which opened the way towards diagnosing and curing this disease.

The International Day for the Right to the Truth Concerning Gross Human Rights Violations and for the Dignity of Victims is observed on March 24 each year. This annual observance pays tribute to the memory of Monsignor Óscar Arnulfo Romero, who was murdered on 24 March 1980. Monsignor Romero was actively engaged in denouncing violations of the human rights of the most vulnerable individuals in El Salvador.

World Whistleblowers Day is an international observance held on March 24 every year. Its main goal is to raise public awareness about the important role of whistleblowers in combating corruption and maintaining national security.

The International Day of Fight against Depression is held on March 24.

EVENTS

1976 - The construction of the Shulbinsk HPP located 70km away from the city of Semey begins.

1992 - Kazakhstan and Cuba establish diplomatic relations.

2014 - As part of the visit of then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Hague the presentation of the Dutch postage stamp depicting Nursultan Nazarbayev as well as the new square Astana in the city of Rotterdam, and new kind of tulip «President Nazarbayev» takes place.

2014 - The Kazakh telecommunication satellite KazSat-3 built to provide communication services, TV broadcasting, and high-speed Internet access arrives in the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2020 - The Abai State Prize in the field of literature and art is established.

2020 - Kazakh singer Danelya Tuleshova takes first place in the music challenge by the UNSECO Clubs of Kazakhstan.