March 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 24.

NAMES

1976 – Construction of Shulbinskaya HPP 70 km away from Semey starts. It is the largest HPP the countrywide.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cuba establish diplomatic relations.

2006 – The National Academic Library of Kazakhstan is presented 170 books featuring the history of Caucasian nations since X c. A.D.

2009 – During a state visit to Finland, President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of the White Rose of Finland and the Order of the Lion of Finland, which are the highest decorations of the country, for his great contribution to the preservation of international security and the development of relations between the two states.

2014 – The KazSat-3 Kazakhstani telecommunications spacecraft is delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome. It is designed to provide communication services, television broadcasting and high-speed Internet access in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. The satellite is equipped with 28 Ku-band transponders. The satellite’s active life is 15 years.

2017 – 64-year-old Anatoly Pyrlik of Kazakhstan as part of the expedition cycling on the ice reaches the deepest place of the Lake Baikal (1,642 m) and hoists the flag of Pavlodar geographic centre.

2020 – Kazakhstan establishes the Abai State Prize for Literature and Arts.

2020 – Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova is the first to perform in the music challenge of the UNESCO Clubs of Kazakhstan.



