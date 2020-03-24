March 24. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 24th of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 24.

EVENTS

1992 - The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Cuba establish diplomatic relations. A year later, the Cuban Embassy opened in Kazakhstan. On July 22, 1999, the Embassy was relocated from Almaty to Astana.

2009 - During a state visit to Finland, President Nazarbayev is awarded the Order of the White Rose of Finland and the Order of the Lion of Finland, which are the highest decorations of the country, for his great contribution to the preservation of international security and the development of relations between the two states. It was the then President of Finland, Ms. Tarja Halonen, who presented the orders to Nursultan Nazarbayev.

2011 - President Nursultan Nazarbayev is awarded the prize of the World Public Forum Dialogue of Civilizations for his outstanding contribution to the strengthening of peace and reconciliation among nations, consolidation of the efforts of the world community in establishing a global dialogue of civilizations.

2014 - The KazSat-3 Kazakhstani telecommunications spacecraft is delivered to the Baikonur Cosmodrome. It is designed to provide communication services, television broadcasting and high-speed Internet access in Kazakhstan and neighboring countries. The satellite is equipped with 28 Ku-band transponders. The satellite’s active life is 15 years.