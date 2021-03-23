March 23. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 23nd of March.

Evney Buketov (1925-1983) – the Kazakh chemist and metallurgist, PhD, Prof, academician of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the Union of Writers of the USSR.

Born in North Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Kazakh Mining Institute now Satpayev Kazakh National Technical University.

He was a founder of the new area in chemistry – chalcogenide and chalcogen chemistry and technologies. He devised the methods of extracting selenium and tellurium from copper electrolyte sludge, elaborated the classification of chemical counterparts in the Periodic Table, and justified the possibility of hydrogenation of coal with metallurgical reducing agents.

He was the author of over 50 inventions, 10 patents, and a number of stories about the scientists and cultural workers. He translated the works of world classics.

The Karaganda State University bears his name.

Serik Kirabayev (1927) – a literary scholar, PhD, academician of the National Academy of Kazakhstan, merited worker of science of the Kazakh SSR, Laureate of the State Award of Kazakhstan. Born in Karaganda region he graduated from the Abai Kazakh State Pedagogical Institute.

Yedil Zhanbyrshin (1966) – Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament of the 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Issues of Ecology and Environmental Management.

Born in Guryev region now Atyrau, he graduated from the Alma-Ata Energy Institute.

Gabit Tazhimutatov (1972) – Chairman of the Board of Nurultan Nazarbayev International Airport.

He graduated from the Moscow State Technical Civil Aviation University, Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, European University Business School (EU)/International Business School (IBS Astana), has a master’s degree in business administration.

Maksat Kikimov (1986) – Deputy Mayor of Almaty city.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Academy of Banking, Academy of Economics and Statistics, Turan University.

Rauan Igenbayev (1990) – Deputy Head of the Office of the Majilis of Parliament.

Born in East Kazakhstan region, he graduated from the Tynyshpayev Kazakh Academy of Transport and Communications, Moscow State University of Railway Engineering, Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry, holds a master’s degree in management.



