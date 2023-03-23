Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Adlet Seilkhanov
23 March 2023, 07:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 23.

DATES

World Meteorological Day takes place every year on 23 March, commemorating the date in 1950 when the Convention established the World Meteorological Organization.

EVENTS

1992 – The exchange of notes establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

2016– The International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme adds 20 new objects to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, including Barsakelmes.

2016– The project of the Russian-Kazakh trans-border biosphere reserve Bolshoi Altai is presented at the World Congress of Biosphere Reserves.

2017– International News Agency Kazinform and the SCO Secretariat sign a cooperation agreement on the Day of Journalists-Friends of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing, China.

2019– By Presidential decree, the city of Astana is renamed into Nur-Sultan.

2022- A book about the life and sports career of eminent wrestler, Kazakh champion, and Labor Hero Zhaksylyk Ushkempirov is released in Turkiye.


