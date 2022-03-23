Go to the main site
    March 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 March 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 23.

    DATES

    World Meteorological Day takes place every year on 23 March, commemorating the date in 1950 when the Convention established the World Meteorological Organization.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The exchange of notes establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

    1997 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pays a visit to the Madrid City Hall, tours the 17th-century Palace where he was introduced to the members of the City Council by Mayor Álvarez del Manzano in the Crystal Hall. Then the solemn ceremony of handing over the symbolic golden key to Madrid to Nursultan Nazarbayev took place in the Meeting Room.

    2016 – The International Coordinating Council of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme adds 20 new objects to the World Network of Biosphere Reserves, including Barsakelmes.

    2016 – The project of the Russian-Kazakh trans-border biosphere reserve Bolshoi Altai is presented at the World Congress of Biosphere Reserves.

    2017 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a meeting with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who was on a State visit to the country.

    2017 – International News Agency Kazinform and the SCO Secretariat sing a cooperation agreement on the Day of Journalists-Friends of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Beijing, China.

    2019 – By Presidential decree, the city of Astana is renamed into Nur-Sultan.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

