March 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 23.

1992 – Republic of Kazakhstan and Hungary establish diplomatic relations. Hungary became one of the first countries that recognized Kazakhstan’s independence. The first diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in Central and Eastern Europe was opened in Budapest in 1993.

1995 – Kazakhstan opens its Embassy in Lithuania.

2010 – Secondary School No.229 in Moscow is named after Soviet Union Hero Bauyrzhan Momyshuly.

2016 – UNESCO's Man and the Biosphere Programme (MAB) International Coordination Council includes Barsa-Kelmes Nature Reserve located in Aral district of Kyzylorda region, into the World Network of Biosphere Reserves (WNBR).

2017 – First President Nursultan Nazarbayev meets Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev who had arrived in Kazakhstan for a state meeting. The sides discussed the issues of strengthening cooperation in key spheres of the bilateral interaction. 13 intergovernmental and interdepartmental documents were signed following the visit.

2017 – Kazinform International News Agency and the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization enter into an Agreement on Cooperation. The document was signed in Beijing by Kazinform's Deputy Director General Zhassulan Toiboldin and SCO Deputy Secretary-General Wang Kaiwen. Kazinform correspondent in China Sadyk Akizhanov is elected as Vice President of the SCO Press Club.

2019 – By a decree of the Head of State as of March 23, 2019, the capital of Kazakhstan is renamed into Nur-Sultan.