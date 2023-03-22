March 22. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of March.

Gabit Mussrepov (1902-1985)– outstanding Kazakh writer, statesman, public figure, one of the founders of the national playwriting, translator, historian, member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the Abai State Prize of the Kazakh SSR, Sh. Valikhanov Prize, People’s Writer of Kazakhstan.

Makilkhodzha Kulanbayev (1926-1993)- Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Marat Kabanbaiuly (1948-2000)- writer, member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

Zhanibek Karmenov (1949-1992) – writer, singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan.

Makhabbat Bigeldiyev (1961) - director of Kazrestavratsiya Republican State Enterprise of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

Mariya Khajiyeva (1971) – Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Market Regulation and Development.



