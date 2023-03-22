Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 22. Today’s Birthdays

22 March 2023, 08:00
March 22. Today’s Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of March.

Gabit Mussrepov (1902-1985)– outstanding Kazakh writer, statesman, public figure, one of the founders of the national playwriting, translator, historian, member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the Abai State Prize of the Kazakh SSR, Sh. Valikhanov Prize, People’s Writer of Kazakhstan.

Makilkhodzha Kulanbayev (1926-1993)- Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Marat Kabanbaiuly (1948-2000)- writer, member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

Zhanibek Karmenov (1949-1992) – writer, singer, Honored Artist of Kazakhstan.

Makhabbat Bigeldiyev (1961) - director of Kazrestavratsiya Republican State Enterprise of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

Mariya Khajiyeva (1971) – Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Financial Market Regulation and Development.


Related news
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Теги:
Read also
Kazakhstan starts large-scale work on repair and reconstruction of energy facilities
Kazakhstan needs over 43 bln tenge to increase social allowances - minister
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
PM tasks Cabinet to raise salaries
Kazakh PM vows Government to work with all political parties
Putintseva wins at the start of Charleston Open
Commercial gas production to increase in 2023
Kazakhstan records 73 new COVID cases over 24 hr
News Partner
Popular
1 New CEO of Samruk-Kazyna wealth fund appointed
2 Almaty becomes SCO cultural and tourist capital for 2023-24
3 Alikhan Smailov introduces new Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu to MFA staff
4 Roman Sklyar reappointed as First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
5 Kazakhstan’s Rybakina remains in WTA Singles Rankings top 10

News