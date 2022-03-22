Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 22. Today’s Birthdays

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of March.

NAMES

photo

Gabit Mussrepov (1902-1985) is the greatest Kazakh writer, statesman, one of the founders of the national playwriting, translator, historian, member of the Academy of Sciences and chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Omsk Agricultural Institute.

Makilkhodzha Kulanbayev (1926-1993) is the actor and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Theatre College. He was one of the founders of the Almaty Children and Youth Theatre.

photo

Marat Kabanbaiuly (1948-2000) is the writer and member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union.

Born in East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

photo

Zhanibek Karmenov (1949-1992) is the singer, writer, Merited Artist of Kazakhstan.

Born in East Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

photo

Pavel Kazantsev (1960) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, deputy chairman.

Born in Tomsk, Russia, is the graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, Dzerzhinsky Higher School of the KGB.

Has been serving since last January.

photo

Makhabbat Bigeldiyev (1961) is the director of Kazrestavratsiya of the Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Almaty Architecture and Engineering Institute.

Has been working since December 2020.

photo

Mariya Khadzhiyeva (1971) is the deputy chairman of the Kazakh Agency for Regulation and Development of Financial Market.

Has been appointed to the post in December 2019.

photo

Andrei Linnik (1974) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the international affairs, defense and security committee.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Almaty Commerce and Finance Institute, International Academy of Business, Almaty Management University.

Has been appointed in January 2021.


