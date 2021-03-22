March 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of March.

NAMES



Outstanding Kazakh writer, statesman, translator, historian, member of the Academy of Sciences and chairman of the Kazakhstan Writers Union Gabit MUSSREPOV (1902-1985) was born in Kostanay region. He graduated from the Omsk Agricultural Institute. In 1928-1933 he was Editor-in-Chief of Kazizdat, 1934-1935 editor of Socialistic Kazakhstan newspaper (Egemen Kazakhstan), 1938-1956 member of the Board of the Kazakhstan Writers Union, 1956-1957 Editor-in-Chief of «Shmel» and «Ara» magazine, 1957-1966 chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Writers Union. He was elected as the Secretary of the SSSR Writers Union in 1958. He is the author of musical drama Kyz-Zhibek as well as many novels such as Amangeldy, Kozy Korpesh-Bayan Sulu, Akan seri-Aktoty. He passed away in 1985.



Actor and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Makilkhodzha KULANBAYEV (1926-1993) was born in Almaty region. He graduated from the Almaty Theater College. He was one of the founders of the Almaty Theater for Children and Youth. He is renowned for his theater career and many characters he played on stage and in film.



Writer and member of the Kazakhstan Writers Union Marat KABANBAIULY (1948-2000) was born in East Kazakhstan region. He studied journalism at a university. He worked for many Kazakhstani newspapers and penned numerous stories and tales. His works were translated into Russian, Ukrainian, German and other languages.







Singer, writer and Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Zhanibek KARMENOV (1949-1992)was born in East Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh State University. He worked as an editor of Oner publishing house and a chair of the Almaty Conservatorium (now Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatorium).



Director and Editor-in-Chief of Almaty Akshamy newspaper Kali SARSENBAI was born in 1959. Native of Zhambyl region he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University. He took up his recent post in 2005. Throughout his professional career he worked for many newspapers and magazines, including Zhetisu, Egemen Qazaqstan, Parasat, and Zhas Alash. He took up his recent post in 2005.



Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation Pavel KAZANTSEV was born in the Russian city of Tomsk in 1960. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament for the first time in March 2016 and was re-elected to the chamber in January 2021.





Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Maria KHADZHIEVA was born in 1971. For most part of her professional career she worked for financial institutions, including the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan. She was appointed to her recent post in December 2019.





Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7th convocation and member of the Committee for International Affairs, Defense and Security Andrei LINNIK was born in 1974 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Trade College, the Kazakh State Management Academy, the Almaty Commerce and Finance Institute, the International Business Academy, and ALMAU. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.





Akim (mayor) of Kurchatov town Alexei GLAZINSKY was born in 1975 in Semipalatinsk region. He is a graduate of the Semei State University. prior to taking up his recent post in April 2019, he was the deputy akim of Kurchatov town.



