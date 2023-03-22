Go to the main site
    March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    22 March 2023, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 22.

    1990- Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev holds a meeting of the Council’s Presidium to discuss the preparations for the enactment of the Law «On Languages in the Kazakh SSR».

    1990- The first edition of Ana tili weekly newspaper is issued in Almaty.

    1991– The first edition of Zhas Kazakh republican newspaper is published in Kazakhstan.

    1993- The Azerbaijani Vatan national and cultural centre is established in Pavlodar.

    1995- Kazpost issues stamps devoted to the Nauryz holiday.

    1995- The Food Corporation State Company is established in Kazakhstan.

    2005- The opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Centre with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is held in Astana.

    2008 - The House of Culture of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Language Centre are unveiled in Istanbul, Turkey.

    2013– A new office of the Kazakh Embassy opens in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia.

    2018- The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization holds a solemn reception to celebrate the international holiday Nauryz. More than 400 people attend the event.

    2022– Well-known Japanese researcher of the history of Kazakhstan, professor of the Hokkaido University Tomohiko Uyama is awarded 2nd degree Dostyk Order. The ceremony takes place during a roundtable meeting in Japan.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    History of Kazakhstan
