March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 22.

EVENTS

1990 - Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev holds the siting of the Council’s Presidium on preparations for the enactment of the Law of the Kazakh SSR «On Languages in the Kazakh SSR».

1990 - The first edition of the Ana tili weekly newspaper is issued in Almaty.

1991 – The first edition of the Zhas Kazakh republican newspaper is published in Kazakhstan.

1993 - The Azerbaijani national and cultural centre Vatan is founded in Pavlodar.

1995 - Kazpost issues stamps dedicated to the Nauryz holiday.

1995 - The Food Corporation State Company is set up in Kazakhstan.

1997 - During his official trip to the UK, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the Buckingham Palace and pays a visit to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Kazakh President lectures at the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

2005 - The opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Centre with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place in Astana.

2008 - The House of Culture of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Language studies centre are unveiled in Istanbul, Turkey.

2013 – A new office of the Kazakh Embassy opens in the capital of Croatia.

2017 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan as the President of Uzbekistan.

2018 - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat holds a solemn reception to celebrate the international holiday Nauryz.