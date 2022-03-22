Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 March 2022, 07:00
March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 22.

EVENTS

1990 - Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR Nursultan Nazarbayev holds the siting of the Council’s Presidium on preparations for the enactment of the Law of the Kazakh SSR «On Languages in the Kazakh SSR».

1990 - The first edition of the Ana tili weekly newspaper is issued in Almaty.

1991 – The first edition of the Zhas Kazakh republican newspaper is published in Kazakhstan.

1993 - The Azerbaijani national and cultural centre Vatan is founded in Pavlodar.

1995 - Kazpost issues stamps dedicated to the Nauryz holiday.

1995 - The Food Corporation State Company is set up in Kazakhstan.

1997 - During his official trip to the UK, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits the Buckingham Palace and pays a visit to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Kazakh President lectures at the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

2005 - The opening ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Centre with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev takes place in Astana.

2008 - The House of Culture of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh Language studies centre are unveiled in Istanbul, Turkey.

2013 – A new office of the Kazakh Embassy opens in the capital of Croatia.

2017 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev pays his first official visit to Kazakhstan as the President of Uzbekistan.

2018 - The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretariat holds a solemn reception to celebrate the international holiday Nauryz.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10