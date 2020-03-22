March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 22.

DATES

Nauryz

This holiday was officially established by the Decree of the President of the Kazakh SSR on March 15, 1991 «On people's holiday of spring - Nauryz meiramy» proclaiming the 22nd of March the official day-off. Since 2001 Nauryz has been celebrated across Kazakhstan as a national holiday.

World Water Day

Instituted in 1993, the World Water Day is an annual observance day (marked on the 22nd of March) that highlights the importance of freshwater.

EVENTS

1990 - Chairman of the Supreme Council of Kazakh SSR, Nursultan Nazarbayev chairs the Council Presidium's meeting on the issue of preparation for the enactment of the Law of the Kazakh SSR «On Languages in the Kazakh SSR» in 1990.

1990 - The first issue of weekly newspaper Ana tili (Mother tongue) saw the light in Almaty.

1993 - The Azerbaijani national and cultural center «Vatan» is opened in Pavlodar.

1995 - Kazpost issues stamps dated to Nauryz holiday. The stamps depicted the symbol of 1995 Wood Pig in the center of the astrological horoscope.

1995 - The same year, State Company «Food Corporation» is set up. The company's main tasks include maintaining the country's strategic grain reserves and stabilize internal grain market and grain export.

1997 - During his official trip to the UK, President Nursultan Nazarbayev visits Buckingham Palace where he meets with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. The Kazakh President delivers a lecture at the Royal Institute of International Affairs.

2005 - The inauguration ceremony of the Islamic Cultural Center with the participation of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev is held in Astana.

2008 - The House of Culture of Kazakhstan and the Center for the Study of the Kazakh Language opens doors in Istanbul.

2013 – On the eve of the spring festival Nauryz in the capital of Croatia a new office of the Kazakhstan Embassy opens its doors. Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan is located in the trendy neighborhood Zagrebapo near the Office of the President of Croatia, embassies and residences of several countries of Europe and Asia.

2017 - Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Kazakhstan with his first official visit as the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

2018 - The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) hosts a solemn reception dated to the international holiday Nauryz. The event was attended by over 400 guests including ambassadors and diplomats accredited in China, public figures, journalists, businessmen and many more.



