March 21. Today's Birthdays

21 March 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of March.

Kuandyk Shangytbayev (1925-2001) – poet, people’s writer of Kazakhstan.

Born in Aktobe region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Shangytbayev worked as the department head of the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, correspondent, literary assistant, and department head of the editorial office of Aktyubinskaya Pravda newspaper.

He was the literary secretary of akyn Nurpeis Baiganin, Kazakh adebieti newspaper editor, deputy editor-in-chief, editor of Zhldyz magazine, secretary of the Union of Writers of Kazakhstan, and son on during the last years of the war.

Azamatkhan Amirtayev (1978) – Chairman of the Baitaq Party, member of the National Qurultay (Meeting) under the Kazakh President.

Born in Dhzambul region, he graduated from the Almaty Institute of Energy and Communications, Kazakh National Agrarian University, Bellerbys College, language school Kaplan Aspect, Executive MBA program at the Skolkov Moscow Management School.


