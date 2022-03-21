Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    March 21. Today's Birthdays

    21 March 2022, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of March.

    NAMES

    Kazakhstani poet and writer Kuandyk SHANGYTBAYEV (1925-2001) was born in Aktobe region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). Shangytbayev was the head of a department at the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, as well as correspondent, editor, chief of a department at Aktyubinskaya Pravda newspaper. During the last years of the WWII, he was a secretary of poet Nurpeis Baiganin, editor at Kazakh Literature newspaper, editor and deputy editor-in-chief at Zhuldyz (Star) magazine. He worked for the Kazakhstan Writers Union, KazakhFilm Studio and Kazakh Radio radio station. He also authored textbooks for schoolchildren and plays as well as translated pieces of classical literature.

    Kazakhstani political figure Serik AKHMET was born in 1961 in Dzhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his career he worked at the ministries of culture, information and sport, as well as at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has served as a deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region since 2020.

    Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuar KHATIYEV was born in 1982. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kunayev University. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 16. Today's Birthdays
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    3 Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    4 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    5 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023