March 21. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of March.

NAMES

photo

Kazakhstani poet and writer Kuandyk SHANGYTBAYEV (1925-2001) was born in Aktobe region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). Shangytbayev was the head of a department at the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, as well as correspondent, editor, chief of a department at Aktyubinskaya Pravda newspaper. During the last years of the WWII, he was a secretary of poet Nurpeis Baiganin, editor at Kazakh Literature newspaper, editor and deputy editor-in-chief at Zhuldyz (Star) magazine. He worked for the Kazakhstan Writers Union, KazakhFilm Studio and Kazakh Radio radio station. He also authored textbooks for schoolchildren and plays as well as translated pieces of classical literature.

photo

Kazakhstani political figure Serik AKHMET was born in 1961 in Dzhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his career he worked at the ministries of culture, information and sport, as well as at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has served as a deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region since 2020.

photo

Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuar KHATIYEV was born in 1982. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kunayev University. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.
