March 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. Today's Birthdays - 21st of March.

Kazakhstani poet and writer(1925-2001) was born in Aktobe region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). Shangytbayev was the head of a department at the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, as well as correspondent, editor, chief of a department atnewspaper. During the last years of the WWII, he was a secretary of poet Nurpeis Baiganin, editor atnewspaper, editor and deputy editor-in-chief at(Star) magazine. He worked for the Kazakhstan Writers Union, KazakhFilm Studio and Kazakh Radio radio station. He also authored textbooks for schoolchildren and plays as well as translated pieces of classical literature.

Kazakhstani political figurewas born in 1961 in Dzhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. Throughout his career he worked at the ministries of culture, information and sport, as well as at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, at the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has served as a deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region since 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1982. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kunayev University. He was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.