March 21. Today's Birthdays

Kudrenok Tatyana
21 March 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of March.

NAMES

Kazakhstani poet and writer Kuandyk SHANGYTBAYEV (1925-2001) was born in Aktobe region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (now Al-Farabi Kazakh National University).

He was the head of the department at the Aktobe Pedagogical Institute, as well as correspondent, copy editor, chief of a department at Aktyubinskaya Pravda newspaper. At the end of the WWII war, he was a secretary of poet Nurpeis Baiganin, editor at Kazakh Literature newspaper, Editor and Deputy Editor-in-Chief at Zhuldyz (Star) magazine. He worked for the Kazakhstan Writers Union, KazakhFilm Studio and Kazakh Radio. Aside from his creative work, he authored textbooks for schoolchildren and plays as well as translated pieces of classical literature.

Deputy akim (governor) of Kyzylorda region Serik AKHMET was born in 1961 in Dzhezkazgan. He is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. He worked at the Ministry of Culture, Information and Sports, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Officer of the Prime Minister. He was appointed to his recent post in April 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the Religious Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of Kazakhstan Anuar KHATIYEV was born in 1982. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Kunayev University. He joined the ministry back in 2016 and was appointed to his recent post in May 2019.


