March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM's Timeline of major events for March 21.

DATES

Nauryz Holiday (Novruz, Navruz, Nauruz)

Iranian and Turkic nations celebrate New Year on March 21 in line with the solar calendar. In some countries it is celebrates as a state holiday. It is widely celebrated in Albania, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, in some regions of Russia (Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan).

Since 1999 Nauryz has been an official state holiday in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is marked for three days, March 21, 22, 23. In 2009 it was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

EVENTS

1950– The All-Union Research and Development Institute of Non-ferrous Metals is set up in Ust-Kamenogork, East Kazakhstan region.

1972 – The Auezov district is founded in Almaty city. Since its foundation the district grows in size by adding various settlements to its territory.

1994 – Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland adopt the Friendship and Cooperation Declaration.

2000– A memorial plaque appears on the wall of the house where the first Kazakh engineer Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev lived.

2007 – The Military Doctrine of the Republic of Kazakhstan is endorsed.

2009 – The Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone in Central Asia comes into effect. It is signed by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on September 8, 2006 in Semipalatinsk.

2016 – The elections of deputies of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan take place. The elections are held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation in Astana.

2017 – Turkestan is officially named the cultural capital of the Turkic world and the cradle of the Turkic history and culture.

2018 - The groundwork is laid for Kemekalgan complex in South Kazakhstan region.

2019 – The Kazakh Language department officially opens at Cairo University in Egypt.

2021 – International TV channel ‘Turkistan’ starts broadcasting in Kazakh, Turkish and Russian.

2021 – A monument to prominent Kazakh singer and poet Estai Berkimbaiuly is installed in Pavlodar.

2022 – The Days of Kazakhstan Cinematography are held in Romania.

2022 – The International Turkic Academy hosts an event on the occasion of Navruz as part of which 2022 is officially declared the Year of Akhmet Baitursynuly.