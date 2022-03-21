March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 21.

DATES

Nauryz Holiday (Novruz, Navruz, Nauruz)

Iranian and Turkic nations celebrate New Year on March 21 in line with the solar calendar. In some countries it is celebrates as a state holiday. It is widely celebrated in Albania, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, India, Kyrgyzstan, Macedonia, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, in some regions of Russia (Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan).

Since 1999 Nauryz has been an official state holiday in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It is marked for three days, March 21, 22, 23. In 2009 it was included into the UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

EVENTS

1950 – The All-Union Research and Development Institute of Non-ferrous Metals is founded in Ust-Kamenogork, East Kazakhstan region.

1972 – The Auezov district is established in Almaty city. Since its foundation the district grows immensely by adding various settlements to its territory.

1994 – The Republiс of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland adopt the Friendship and Cooperation Declaration.

2000 – A memorial plaque is installed at the house where the first Kazakh engineer Mukhamedzhan Tynyshpayev lived.

2007 – The Military Doctrine of the Republic of Kazakhstan is approved.

2009 – The Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone in Central Asia comes into effect. It is inked by the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Turkmenistan and the Republic of Uzbekistan on 8 September 2006 in Semipalatinsk.

2016 – The elections of deputies to Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, elected by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan take place. The elections are held at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2017 – Turkestan officially becomes the cultural capital of the Turkic world and the cradle of the Turkic history and culture. On that day it brings together 300 foreign guests from 15 Turkic-speaking countries, reps of international organizations and more.

2018 - The groundwork is laid for Kemekalgan complex in South Kazakhstan region.

2019 – The Kazakh Language department officially opens at Cairo University in Egypt.

2021 – International TV channel ‘Turkistan’ begins its broadcast in Kazakh, Turkish and Russian.

2021 – A monument to prominent Kazakh singer and poet Estai Berkimbaiuly is installed in Pavlodar.



