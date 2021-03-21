March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 21.

DATES

Nauryz Holiday (Novruz, Navruz, Nauruz)

Iranian and Turkic nations celebrate New Year on March 21 according to the solar calendar. In some countries it is declared a state holiday. It is widely celebrated in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Albania, india, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, in some regions of Russia (Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan).

Since 1999 Nauryz has been an official state holiday. It is marked for three days, March 21,22,23. In 2009 it was included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

EVENTS

1950 – The All-Union Research and Development Institute of Non-ferrous Metals is established in Ust-Kamenogork.

1972 – The Auezov district in Almaty city is founded. Since its foundation the district has grown immensely by adding various settlements to its territory.

1994 – The Republiс of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland adopt the Friendship and Cooperation Declaration.

2007 – The Military Doctrine of the Republic of Kazakhstan is adopted.

2009 – The Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free-Zone in Central Asia comes into effect. It is signed on September 8, 2006 in Semipalatinsk.

2016 – The elections of deputies of the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Majilis, elected by the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan are held. The elections take place at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

2017 – Turkestan officially becomes the cultural capital of the Turkic world. On that day Turkestan becomes the cradle of the Turkic history and culture bringing together some 300 foreign guests from 15 Turkic-speaking countries, reps of international organizations and more.

2018 - The groundwork is laid for Kemekalgan complex in South Kazakhstan region.

2019 – Kazakh Language department officially opens at the Cairo University.



