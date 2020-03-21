March 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 21.

Nauryz Holiday (Novruz, Navruz, Nauruz)





Iranian and Turkic nations celebrate New Year on March 21 according to the solar calendar. In some countries it is declared a state holiday. It is widely celebrated in Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Albania, india, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey, Macedonia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, in some regions of Russia (Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Dagestan).

Since 1999 Nauryz has been an official state holiday. It is marked for three days, March 21,22,23. In 2009 it was included in UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage List.

1950 – The All-Union Research and Development Institute of Non-ferrous Metals is established in Ust-Kamenogork.

1994 – Kazakhstan and United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland adopt the Friendship and Cooperation Declaration.

2007 – The Military Doctrine is adopted.

2009 – The treaty on a nuclear-weapon-free-zone in Central Asia comes into effect. It was signed on September 8, 2006 in Semipalatinsk.

2016 – The Forum of winners on the occasion of the confident victory of Nur Otan Party in elections of Majilis deputies held on March 20, 2016, takes place.

2017 – Turkestan officially becomes the cultural capital of Turkic world.

2019 – Kazakh Language department officially opens at the Cairo University.