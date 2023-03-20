Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 20. Today’s Birthdays

20 March 2023, 08:00
March 20. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of March.

photo

Alexander ZATAYEVICH (1869-1936)- music critic, ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan.






photo

Zhumabek TASHENEV (1915-1986)– public figure and statesman of Kazakhstan.







photo

Tumanbay MOLDAGALIYEV (1935-2011)– People’s Writer of Kazakhstan, Laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR.







photo

Mels YELEUSSIZOV (1950) – Chairman of TABIGAT Ecological Union of Associations and Enterprises of Kazakhstan.







photo

Alibek NAUTIYEV (1963) – Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.







photo

Timur URAZAYEV (1967) – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Lithuania
