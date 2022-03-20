March 20. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of March.

NAMES

Prominent representative of the Turkic world, publisher and enlightener, political figure who was highly regarded among Muslims of the Russian Empire Ismail GASPIRALI was born in Avciköy (present-day territory of Crimea). In Crimea he was elected as a deputy of the Bahçesaray city Duma and later headed the city between 1879 and 1884. In 1883 he started publishing the first Russian-Turkic newspaper and for many years it was the only Turkic periodical in Russia. He also was the founder of Millet (People) newspaper.

Music critic, ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan Alexander ZATAYEVICH (1869-1936) heard the Kazakh music for the first time in 1920s in the former capital city of Kazakhstan, Orenburg and was immensely impressed by its beauty and richness. By 1922, he collected more than 1,000 pieces of the Kazakh music to release his first collection of the Kazakh people’s songs. The next collection – 500 Kazakh songs and kyuis saw the light nine years later. In 1933 he published the third collection of 60 songs of Kazakhstan’s Tatars, 250 Kirgiz instrumental theatrical pieces and melodies.

Public and political figure of Kazakhstan Zhumabek TASHENEV (1915-1986) was born in Akmola region. He was a graduate of the Akmola civil engineering college. Throughout his political career, he held many notable posts, including the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, the Chairman of the Ministers’ Council of the Kazakh SSR and more. Between 1961 and 1975 he was the deputy chairman of the Executive Committee of the South Kazakhstan-Chimkent regional council.

People’s writer of Kazakhstan and laureate of the State Prize of the Kazakh SSR Tumanbai MOLDAGALIYEV (1935-2011) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (present day Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). Aside from composing many beautiful poems in Kazakh, Moldagaliyev contributed to newspapers and magazines and authored poems in Russian as well. He also translated the British, Russian poems and poems in other languages into Kazakh.

President of the Environmental Union of Associations and Enterprises of Kazakhstan ‘Tabigat’ Mels YELEUSIZOV was born in 1950 in Alma-Ata (Almaty) city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He became the chairman of the ‘Tabigat’ Union in 1989.

Director of the Russia, Caucasus and European countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Timur URAZAYEV was born in 1967 in Aktobe region. He graduated from the Aktobe Pedagogic Institute and the International diplomatic courses of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation. He began his diplomatic career in 1993 as a consul at the Kazakh Embassy in the Russian Federation. Afterwards he held many notable posts at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He served as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Armenia between 2016 and 2021. He was appointed to his recent post in February 2021.

