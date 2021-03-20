March 20. Today’s Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of March.

NAMES

Eminent figure of the Turkic World, Crimean Tatar intellectual, enlightener, publisher and politician who was well-known among the Muslim population of the Russian Empire(1851-1914) was born in Abdzhika village of the Yalta county in one of the districts of Crimea. In Crimea, he was a deputy of local city Duma and between 1879 and 1884 he headed the Bakhchisarai. Starting from 1883 he published and edited the first Turkic-Slavic newspaper ‘Perevodchik-Terdzhiman’. For a long period of time it was the only Turkic periodical in the Russian Empire. Later he founded ‘Millet’ (People) weekly publication. The development of educational movement of the peoples of Islamic East is associated with the name of Ismail Gaspirali. The movement considerably changed the structure of elementary education in many Muslim countries.

Music critic, ethnographer, composer, and people’s artist of Kazakhstan(1869-1936) heard the Kazakh music for the first time in 1920s in the former capital city of Kazakhstan, Orenburg. He was hugely impressed by the beauty and richness of what he heard. By 1922, he had collected more than 1,000 pieces of the Kazakh music. They appeared in his first collection of the Kazakh people’s songs. The next collection – 500 Kazakh songs and kyuis was released in 1931. Three years later he published the third collection of 60 songs of Kazakhstan’s Tatars, 250 Kirgiz instrumental theatrical pieces and melodies.

Public and political figure of Kazakhstan(1915-1986) was born in Akmola region. He was a graduate of the Akmola civil engineering college. Throughout his political career he held many notable posts, including the Chairman of the Presidium of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR, the Chairman of the Ministers’ Council of the Kazakh SSR and more.

People’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of State Prize of Kazakh SSR(1935-2011) was born in Almaty region. He was a graduate of the Kazakh State University (The Al-Farabi Kazakh National University). Aside from composing many beautiful poems in the Kazakh language, Tumanbai Moldagaliyev worked for newspapers and magazines and penned poems in Russian as well. He also translated the British, Russian poems and poems in other languages into Kazakh.

President of the Environmental Union of Associations and Enterprises of Kazakhstan ‘Tabigat’was born in 1950 in Alma-Ata city. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He became the chairman of the ‘Tabigat’ Union in 1989.

First Vice President of ‘Otandastar’ Fundwas born in 1976. He is a graduate of the Marmara University in Istanbul, Turkey. Throughout his professional career he worked for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He took up his recent post in 2018.

Deputy Chairman of the Board of JSC «International News Agency «Kazinform» Makazhan SHAIKEN was born on March 20, 1987 in Astana city. He is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University with major in tourism and the Eurasian Institute of Humanities with mayor in jurisprudence. His professional career began in 2006 at Public Association Information and Analytical Center Parasat where he worked as an analyst. Since 2006 through 2008, he worked as a manager at the Press Center of the Committee for Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2008 through 2009, he was an expert of the Public Procurement, Financial, Organizational and Legal Work Department of the Committee for Information and Archives of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Since 2009 through 2010, he worked as a specialist of the information and analytical group at Arna Media National Information Holding JSC. Since 2010 through 2012, he held the post of the chief expert, head of the state policy formation department of the Strategic Planning and International Cooperation Department of the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in 2020.