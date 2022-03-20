March 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 20.

EVENTS

1935 – The first edition of Tote oqu daily newspaper is issued. In 1952 it is renamed into Qazaqstan mugalimi (Kazakhstan’s teacher).

1961 – The city of Akmolinsk is renamed into Tselinograd (1961-1992) in line with the decree of the Bureau of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR.

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan starts issuing postage stamps. The first stamp is dedicated to Altyn Sarbaz (the Golden Warrior, a symbol of Kazakhstan's Independence).

1994 – The Embassy of Poland opens its doors in Almaty. In May 1999, the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan is unveiled in Warsaw. The Kazakh Embassy is inaugurated in Poland in October 2000.

2010 – Ancient Turkic monuments to Turkic commanders are unveiled at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Those Turkic commanders together with Ilterish Khaghan and Qutlugh Bilge Köl Kaghan put up a fight against the Tang Empire and found the Second Turkic Khaganate in 679.

2014 – The Athletics Arena named after Olympic champion Olga Rypakova is unveiled in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

2015 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kingdom of Tonga sign joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations in New York.

2015 – The department of the Kazakh language and Kazakhstan's history and culture is opened at the Center for Oriental Languages and Cultures of the Sofia University. ‘Kazakh language’ academic discipline is introduced for first time ever in Europe at the Sofia University by Bulgarian Turkologist Emil Boyev.

2015 – The first Central Asian bio resource center of microbiological society of the American Society for Microbiology is unveiled in Almaty.

2017 – The groundbreaking ceremony of the Yunus Emre park takes place in Shymkent city.

2019 – The joint session of the Kazakh Parliament makes a decision to name the Kazakh capital after the First President of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Astana is officially renamed into Nur-Sultan.

2019 – Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes an oath to become the acting President of the Republic of Kazakhstan at 12:00 pm.



