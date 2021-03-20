March 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 20.

EVENTS

1935 – The first edition of Tote oku daily is issued in Kazakhstan. In 1952 it was renamed as Kazakhstan mugalimi (Kazakhstan’s teacher).

1961 – The city of Akmolinsk is renamed as Tselinograd (1961-1992).

1992 – Kazakhstan begins issuing postage stamps. The first stamp was dedicated to Altyn Sarbaz (the Golden Warrior, a symbol of Kazakhstan's Independence).

1994 – The Embassy of Poland opens in Almaty. In May 1999, the Diplomatic Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan opened in Warsaw. In October 2000, the Kazakh Embassy opened its doors in Poland.

2010 – Ancient Turkic monuments to Turkic commanders unveil at the Gumilyov Eurasian National University. Those well-known Turkic commanders in 679, together with Ilterish Khaghan and Qutlugh Bilge Köl Kaghan, fought against the Tang Empire and founded the Second Turkic Khaganate.

2014 – The Athletics Arena named after Olympic champion Olga Rypakova opens in Ust-Kamenogorsk, East Kazakhstan region.

2015 – The Center for Oriental Languages and Cultures of the Sofia University hosts the opening of the Department of the Kazakh language and Kazakhstan's history and culture. The «Kazakh language» academic discipline was established for the first time in Europe at the Sofia University by Bulgarian Turkologist Emil Boyev.

2015 – The first in Central Asia the bio resource centre of microbiological society of the American Society for Microbiology opens.

2017 – The ground-breaking of the Yunus Emre park takes place in Shymkent.

2019 – The Parliament joint session takes a decision to name Astana after First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. Astana was officially renamed as Nur-Sultan.

2019 – Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev takes an oath as the acting President of Kazakhstan.



