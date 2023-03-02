March 2. Today’s Birthday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of March.

NAMES

Raimbek Seitmet (1938-2007) – actor, director, people’s artist of the Kazakh SSR. Founder of the first theatre in Turkestan city.

Born in Turkestan region, he graduated from the Almaty State Institute of Arts.

Seitmet worked at Kazakhfilm studio, was an actor at the Kazakh Drama Theatre. In 1980-1982, he headed the arts department of the Kazakh SSR Culture Ministry. In 1982, he was the chief director at the Kazakh Theatre of Young Spectators. In 1995, he headed the arts department of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Raimbek Seitmet starred in a number of films.

Tleukabyl Mynzhassar (1952) – TV journalist, winner of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan’s prize.

Born in Turkestan city, he is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

In 1975, Mynzhassar worked on the TV channel for young viewers. Joined Khabar Agency in 1995, he has been working as a reporter in Almaty region since 1998.

Yerzhan Meiramov (1982) – chairman of the TV communication committee of the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovations, and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Kazakh Humanitarian Law University, Ryskulov Economic University, got his master’s degree from the London Imperial College.

He took up his current post in May 2021.



