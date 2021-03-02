March 2. Today’s Birthday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of March.

NAMES

Actor and film director, People’s Artist of the Kazakh SSR, founder of the first theater in Turkestan Raimbek SEIITMET (1938-2007) was born in Turkestan region. He was the graduate of the Almaty State Institute of Arts (now – the Kurmangazy Kazakh National Conservatory of Music). Throughout his artistic career, he worked at the Kazakhfilm Film Studio and the Kazakh Drama Theater. He also held posts at the Ministry of Culture of the Kazakh SSR. He was the chief director of the Kazakh Youth Theater and the head of the Arts Department of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

TV journalist and laureate of the Prize of the Union of Journalists of Kazakhstan Tleukabyl MYNZHASAR was born in 1952 in Turkestan. He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University. He has been working at the Khabar News Agency since the day of its establishment in 1995. He has been a staff correspondent of the Khabar News Agency in Almaty region since 1998.

Deputy akim (mayor) of Almaty city Yerzhan BABAKUMAROV was born in 1969 in Taldykorgan region (now – Almaty region). He is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University and the Almaty School of Managers. Throughout his professional career, he worked at the Development Institute of Kazakhstan, the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Ministry of Culture and Information, the Prime Minister’s Office. Prior to taking up his recent post in July 2019, he was the adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

