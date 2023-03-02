March 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 2.

1992– Kazakhstan joins the United Nations Organization.

1992– President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev meets with a delegation of Türkiye led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Hikmet Çetin. The sides discuss a wide range of issues representing mutual interest. The two countries’ foreign ministers sign a protocol of establishment of diplomatic relations and a visa exemption agreement.

2001– State Fund for Youth Policy Development is established in Almaty

2005– Aktobe-based Regional History Museum is handed over unique golden artifacts (dish, pieces of jewelry, horse harness details) found near Abat-Baitak Mausoleum.

2010– The opening ceremony of the International Year of Rapprochement of Cultures is held at the UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

2011– Riza Kanatkyzy, second-year student of A.Seleznyov Almaty-based Choreographic College, wins a gold medal of the International Dance Festival TANZOLYMP held in Berlin. The event brought together more than 1,000 participants from 24 countries of the world.

2012– The National Research Centre of Maternal and Child Health is the first in the post-Soviet space and Eastern Europe to be accredited by the Joint Commission International.

2015- Kazakhstan signs a readmission agreement with the Benelux states, which opens up new opportunities in joining efforts to create a space of law and order.

2018- The Forum of Muslim Scientists of Eurasia is held in Astana.

2021– Kazakhstan’s ethno-rock band Ulytau wins in the rock/metal nomination of DJOOKY Music Awards in Los Angeles, U.S.

2021- Kazakhstan takes 39th line on Economic Freedom Index by Heritage Foundation.

2022– The operational headquarters for anti-crisis measures is set up at the Kazakh Government