March 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 2.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan is admitted as a UN member at the plenary session of the 46th UNGA Meeting.

1992 – Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives the governmental delegation of Turkey led by Foreign Minister Hikmet Çetin in Almaty city.

1999 – The hydro-meteorological service of Kazakhstan is given the status of Republican State Enterprise Kazhydromet.

2001 - The State Youth Policy Development Fund is set up in Almaty.

2010 – The solemn opening of the International Year for the Rapprochement of Cultures takes place at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris. The weighted and constructive stand of Kazakhstan on ensuring harmony between cultures regionally and globally, especially demonstrated during the announcement of and by active contribution to the inauguration of the International Year for the Rapprochement of Cultures received high appreciation from the UNESCO General Director, many foreign diplomats who took part in the event.

2012 – The National Scientific Center of Mothers and Children is the first to gain the JCI accreditation in the Post-Soviet Space and Eastern Europe.

2015 – Kazakhstan and the Benelux Union sign the Readmission Agreement, opening new opportunities for joint efforts in creating a space of law and order.

2018 – Astana city hosts the Kazakhstan’s Spiritual Administration of Muslims-led Forum of Muslim Scholars of Eurasia, discussing the establishment of a common framework of fatwas of Eurasian countries

2021 - The ethno-rock band Ulytau wins the rock/metal category at the DJOOKY Music Awards in Los Angeles, USA.

2021 - Kazahstan is ranked 39 out of 180 countries in the 2020 Index of Economic Freedom published by the Heritage Foundation.



