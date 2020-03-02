March 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of March. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on March 2.

DATES

1992 – Kazakhstan joins the United Nations Organization at the plenary session of the UN GA.

1992 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev receives a governmental delegation of Turkey.

2005 – The unique jewelry and utensils made of gold, unearthed around Abat Baitak mausoleum, are donated to the Aktobe regional museum of local history.

2010 – The solemn opening of the International year of cultural rapprochement, initiated by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev , takes place at the UN headquarters in Paris.

2012 – The National Maternity and Childhood Research Centre receives JCI international accreditation.

2015 – Kazakhstan and the Benelux countries sign a readmission agreement.

2018 – The Spiritual Administartion of Muslims of Kazakhstan hosts the Forum of Muslim Scientists of Eurasia.