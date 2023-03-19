Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
March 19. Today's Birthdays

19 March 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of March.

photo

Madina Begaliyeva(1899-1974) – first Kazakh female engineer and statesperson.







photo

Birzhan Nurymbetov (1968) – prominent political figure of Kazakhstan.







photo

Umut Shayakhmetova (1969) – Chairperson of the Management Board of JSC Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan.






photo

Mukhtarkhan Dildabekov (1976)– Kazakhstani boxer, Honored Master of Sports in Boxing of Kazakhstan.
